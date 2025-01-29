Why Neymar Jr’s move to Santos has huge implications for Liverpool

Brazilian footballer Neymar speaks onstage alongside compatriots Angelo and Otavio at the MDLBeast music Soundstorm 2024 festival on December 12th, 2024 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Jorge Ferrari/Saudi Arabian Football Federation via Getty Images)

The football transfer merry-go-round continues to turn apace, and Neymar Jr’s move to Santos will almost certainly have huge implications for Liverpool.

After an injury hit time in the Saudi Pro League, it was somewhat inevitable that the Brazilian’s time there would come to a swift end.

It was thought at one stage that his now former club, Al Hilal, would turn to Cristiano Ronaldo to fill the void created by Neymar’s eventual departure.

Neymar leaving Al Hilal could see Salah move to Saudi

The top four teams in the Saudi Pro League are all controlled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), meaning that players from Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli could effectively be transferred between each other.

Therefore, a switch for Ronaldo can be viewed as one which could potentially happen rather than being a pie in the sky idea.

It hasn’t occurred at this stage and is probably unlikely to happen now, but that doesn’t mean it won’t.

In any event, the Saudi Pro League have long targeted Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

It’s been reported that talks for Salah are at an advanced stage, and there would appear to be a general acceptance now that the Egyptian King will leave the Reds at the end of the current campaign.

Mo Salah could be an Al Hilal player in time for Club World Cup

Indeed, The Telegraph (subscription required) now believe that there will be a big push from Al Hilal to sign Salah in Neymar’s stead.

He would be the new marquee signing for the league and would ensure that all eyeballs would be back on them ahead of the Club World Cup this summer.

With the governing bodies allowing a special transfer window to be opened before the CWC, it’s entirely possible that Salah will play in the tournament in the colours of the reigning SPL champions.