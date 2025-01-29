Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly initiated talks with Brentford to secure the signing of Yoane Wissa.
A key player for the Bees this season, the 28-year-old has provided 14 goal contributions for the West London club. The forward has stepped up in the absence of Ivan Toney, who moved to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window.
And Wissa has had a standout campaign so far, scoring 11 goals in just 20 Premier League appearances. Now FootMercato reporter Santi Aouna says that the attacker is a ‘concrete option’ for Spurs.
With under-fire manager Ange Postecoglou seeking to bolster his squad, particularly after a harrowing series of injuries have sidelined key players, Spurs are looking to add depth to their attacking options as they look to turn around their fortunes and not get dragged into a relegation battle.
Players like Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, and Timo Werner are spending time on the sidelines. Wissa would make a lot of sense, if Daniel Levy, Spurs chairman, is prepared to back the head coach.
Reports from France suggest that negotiations between Tottenham and Brentford have already begun over a possible switch. Spurs have reached out to Wissa directly to express their interest, though it’s not clear what the position of his current club is, or indeed, how much they would ask for.
What other clubs are interested in Yoane Wissa?
The North London club has already added goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and South Korean star Min-hyeok Yang this month, but Postecoglou is eager to strengthen his attacking options further, with a number of star names currently out injured.
Wissa, whose impressive form has also attracted interest from Nottingham Forest, was reportedly the subject of a rejected £20 million offer from the Midlands earlier this month. Spurs will need to act fast to secure his signature, as competition for his services is heating up.
In the meantime, their North London rivals, Arsenal have made a surprising move to bring in Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, while Spurs face the risk of missing out on another target, Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, with Bayern Munich and other German clubs reportedly eyeing the young talent.
