Di Marzio claims Newcastle man could soon join Real Madrid

Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are being tipped as surprise transfer suitors for in-form Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Italy international has bounced back superbly for Newcastle after missing a lot of games due to a betting ban, and Eddie Howe will be delighted with the impact he’s made.

Still, the bad news is that Tonali’s eye-catching form may be starting to attract interest from elsewhere, according to reliable transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

Discussing Tonali’s situation, Di Marzio tipped the 24-year-old to be someone that a big name like Real Madrid look at soon.

“I don’t know if he could return to Italy in June, but I think Tonali will leave Newcastle: I think there could also be an important international market for him,” Di Marzio said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid could take him, but City could do it too.”

Sandro Tonali transfer saga looks like one to watch

Newcastle won’t want to lose a key player like Tonali, but they might actually calculate that it’s a deal worth considering if it helps them keep their other stars.

There is bound to be plenty of interest in the Magpies’ star striker Alexander Isak this summer, but it would probably be better for them to lose Tonali instead.

Even if it would be a blow for NUFC to let Tonali go, they have other quality players like Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in midfield, so that would soften the blow.

Tonali previously shone for AC Milan, so it would be interesting to see him at a genuine European giant again.

Real Madrid don’t exactly look like they need him, though, but there might be a role there if they end up selling Aurelien Tchouameni, whose future has been the subject of some speculation in recent times.