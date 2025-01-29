Liverpool working to find new loan transfer solution in next few days

Darwin Nunez and Stefan Bajcetic (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly working to find a new loan club for young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic after a lack of playing time at Red Bull Salzburg this season.

The 20-year-old has endured a difficult time on loan in Austria this season, and that’s not much use to Liverpool as they look for the talented youngster to get more experience under his belt.

Bajcetic could perhaps now see his loan at Salzburg cancelled, with moves to Las Palmas or Real Betis mentioned as new options for him, according to a report from Atlantico Hoy.

Liverpool are said to be working on sorting this situation out, with the next few days looking crucial for a resolution in Bajcetic’s future.

Stefan Bajcetic needs Liverpool to help him after difficult loan spell

Bajcetic has shown himself to be a hugely promising young player with a big future in the game, but it’s important for him to get these early experiences right.

The Spain Under-21 international is perhaps likely to struggle for a while longer to break into Arne Slot’s first-team, so he’ll benefit hugely from playing more often elsewhere.

If things aren’t working out for him at Salzburg, then perhaps a switch to La Liga could be what he needs to get his career back on track.

Liverpool will surely have high hopes for Bajcetic as a prospect for the future, but playing time is essential at this age to ensure he can fine-tune his game and return to Anfield a better player.

LFC already have plenty of quality options in the middle of the park in the form of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, so it’s going to be an uphill struggle for Bajcetic to break into the side.

The best way to do that is to impress on loan, but he can’t do that if he’s not playing.