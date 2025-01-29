Daniel Ley open to letting a striker join Spurs as they navigate this injury crisis (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly preparing to offer Manchester United star Marcus Rashford a way out of Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.

The North London club are actively searching for attacking reinforcements due to an ongoing injury crisis, with several key forwards currently sidelined.

Tottenham have been hit hard by injuries in their attacking department, with Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Richarlison, and Dominic Solanke all unavailable.

Their pursuit of a short-term solution saw them attempt to sign Randal Kolo Muani on loan, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward opted for Juventus instead.

With time running out in the window, Spurs remain linked to multiple attacking options, including Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey.

However, recent reports indicate that they have now turned their attention to Rashford, who appears to be at a crossroads in his Manchester United career.

Rashford’s uncertain future under Ruben Amorim

The England international has endured a turbulent season at Old Trafford, struggling to cement his place under new United boss Ruben Amorim. Rashford was notably left out of the squad for the Manchester derby alongside Alejandro Garnacho, a decision Amorim justified by citing training performance, professionalism, and team dynamics rather than disciplinary reasons.

Since that omission, Rashford has not played a single minute for United, intensifying speculation that his time at the club is coming to an abrupt end. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old is keen on a move away and has even changed his agents to push through a move.

Rashford has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, with reports claiming that personal terms have already been agreed. However, the Spanish giants’ financial struggles have prevented them from finalising a deal, leaving the forward’s future in limbo.

Tottenham ready to offer Marcus Rashford an escape

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are now among the clubs “ready to offer” Rashford an escape route. Other clubs named in the report include West Ham, Napoli, Juventus, and Galatasaray, all of whom are closely monitoring the situation.

With just days remaining in the January transfer window, the pressure is mounting for Rashford to find a new club if he is to avoid spending the rest of the season on United’s bench. Given Amorim’s stance, it appears increasingly unlikely that he will be reintegrated into the squad.

Since making his debut under Louis van Gaal in 2016, Rashford has been a pivotal figure for Manchester United, showcasing his speed, skill, and ability to deliver in crucial moments. Across more than 400 appearances for the club, he has netted 138 goals and provided 63 assists, cementing himself as a (former) fan favourite at the club.

However, with his United career seemingly nearing an end, Tottenham could provide the perfect opportunity for Rashford to revive his form and regain confidence under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs’ interest signals their determination to strengthen their attacking options, and a last-minute deal could be on the cards before the window slams shut.