Another failed Ten Hag signing could join Antony in leaving Man United for Real Betis

Antony in action for Man Utd (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia is reportedly attracting interest from Real Betis, who have also just signed Antony from the Red Devils.

Antony recently left Old Trafford for a loan move to Betis, and it seems the La Liga outfit could now be back to try their luck with a similar deal for Malacia, according to the Daily Mail.

The report suggests that the imminent arrival of Patrick Dorgu to Man Utd could speed up a departure for Malacia, who has struggled to make an impact since being signed by former manager Erik ten Hag.

Ruben Amorim is in charge now and it seems he’s keen to revamp this struggling squad, and offloading Ten Hag’s flops seems like a good place to start.

Antony didn’t do the business for United, and Malacia also doesn’t really look ideally suited for Amorim’s side, even if he’s also been unfortunate with injuries.

Tyrell Malacia set to make way for Patrick Dorgu

If United can offload Malacia, that should be sensible business as it could mean Dorgu coming in as first choice at left wing-back, while Luke Shaw can remain Amorim’s second choice in that position.

Shaw has also been plagued with injuries in recent times, so isn’t reliable enough with his fitness to be first choice, even if he’s a fine option to have as a Plan B.

Dorgu, meanwhile, looks a hugely exciting talent and just what MUFC need to give Amorim the players who can make his preferred 3-4-3 system work more effectively.

It’s been a tough start for Amorim at Old Trafford, but it was never likely to be easy for him to take on a squad of players low on confidence who had been brought in under a different manager with very different tactical ideas.