Graham Potter applauds the West Ham fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly submitted a €25million bid to Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

However, Atletico Madrid have apparently turned down this offer for the 30-year-old, with Diego Simeone’s side not keen to sell, according to Spanish publication Marca.

West Ham must be applauded for this rather ambitious move, with De Paul looking like he’d be a fine addition to Graham Potter’s squad, but it’s perhaps not too surprising that Atletico don’t want to let the player go.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

De Paul has formed a key part of Simeone’s midfield this season, with his quality, work rate and experience making him an ideal fit for this in-form Atletico side.

Rodrigo De Paul transfer could have been a game-changer for West Ham

West Ham fans will no doubt be disappointed that this deal couldn’t work out, and it seems unlikely that an improved bid would do much to change Atletico’s mind about this important member of their squad.

The Hammers need someone of that calibre, though, after a hugely disappointing season at the London Stadium so far.

West Ham are down in 14th in the Premier League table, with the east Londoners recently making the decision to sack Julen Lopetegui as manager and replace him with Graham Potter.

Potter should prove a good appointment for WHUFC, but he’ll also need backing in the transfer market in order to turn the club’s season around.

De Paul could have been ideal, and it will be interesting to see if West Ham can find any similar alternatives in that position before the February 3rd transfer deadline.