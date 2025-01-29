The draw for the 2024/25 Champions League knockout phase play-offs takes place on Friday, January 31 following the results from games on Wednesday night.

Clubs such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich fighting for a spot in the knockouts.

Man City overturned Club Brugge after going a goal behind to secure a spot. Meanwhile, Madrid beat Ligue 1 outfit Brest 3-0.

This stage is new to the competition – and is arguably a bit confusing. CaughtOffside will do its best to simplify the format for you: the top eight teams from the league phase automatically qualify for the round of 16, while the teams finishing between 9th and 24th compete in a two-legged play-off to secure their place.

In the draw, teams ranked 9th to 16th are seeded and will face teams ranked 17th to 24th. Seeded teams will play the second leg at home. Matchups are pre-determined based on league standings. For example, the teams finishing 9th and 10th will play against the 23rd and 24th-placed teams.

The play-off matches take place over two weeks. The first legs are scheduled for February 11 and 12, while the second legs will be played on February 18 and 19. Each team will have one match on a Tuesday and one on a Wednesday.

The round of 16 draw is on February 21, with matches set for March 4, 5, 11, and 12. The quarter-finals take place on April 8, 9, 15, and 16, followed by the semi-finals on April 29, 30, May 6, and 7. The final will be held in Munich on May 31 and will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Which teams will face which in the Champions League playoffs?

The Champions League playoffs are as follows, with some fixtures yet to be entirely decided.

Atalanta/Dortmund vs. Sporting/Club Brugge

Real Madrid/Bayern vs. Celtic/Manchester City

Milan/PSV vs. Feyenoord/Juventus

PSG/Benfica vs. Monaco/Brest