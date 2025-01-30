Kobbie Mainoo, Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and teammates look on during an England training session. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

There are only a few days left of the January transfer window giving Ruben Amorim little time to make changes to his squad, which could include re-signing 24-year-old former club ace, Angel Gomes.

The Lille midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season, and sources have told CaughtOffside that the Red Devils have thrown their hat into the ring for a player that now has 84 goal or assist contributions in his career to date (transfermarkt).

Angel Gomes offered a deal by West Ham

Man United also want Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, and the club have four alternatives to Alejandro Garnacho should the winger leave in the current window.

There is business to be done, but United will need to move quickly to get anything over the line in the allotted time.

Sources have also advanced that Tottenham have already held talks for Gomes, and West Ham have gone as far as to make him a pre-contract offer.

Bayern Munich see the talented midfielder as someone who can add value to their squad, whilst RB Leipzig, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all keen to sign the England international.

Sources have further advanced that the player himself would appear to be favouring a move to Spurs, though nothing has been signed or sealed at this stage.

At just 24 years of age, it’s clear why he would be a player of interest to all of the teams mentioned.

Tottenham appear to be Angel Gomes’ preference

In terms of ambition, there’s a cogent argument that Bayern Munich, at present, would be the best of the bunch, notwithstanding that all of the interested parties would offer something different and appealing.

Though Tottenham are struggling badly at the moment, the way that Ange Postecoglou has his teams playing may well be something that’s attracted Gomes.

The longer-term project is also likely to be of interest, as long as Daniel Levy doesn’t pull the trigger after such a poor run of results.