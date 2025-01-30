MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United applauds the fans at the end of the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Manchester United and Rangers FC at Old Trafford on January 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Napoli have seemingly decided to move away from pursuing Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Serie A club were thought to be in a head-to-head battle with Chelsea for the 20-year-old, who appears to be open to a switch away from Old Trafford.

Now it seems that Enzo Maresca’s men may have stolen the match on the Naples-based side, with Romano revealing that Napoli have made an approach for another left-sided winger.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Napoli have approached Anderlecht for Belgian winger Francis Amuzu, negotiations started.

“Discussions ongoing over transfer fee for 25 year old winger after Anderlecht were also approached from Premier League club earlier in the window, club sources confirm.”

With the all transfer speculation going on, it’s easy to forget but there is still great Premier League football to be seen. You can find out how to buy Arsenal vs Man City tickets via FootballItalia by following the link here.

Chelsea continue ambition to sign Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea are after an attacker to lead their line as they press ahead of their ambitions of clinching a spot in the Champions League next season.

The club have already been linked to Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich, but even before then, they had been linked with a move for Garnacho.

The stories appeared to die down but then The Athletic’s David Ornstein said that he expects any potential move of the Argentine to Old Trafford to go down right to the wire.

He said: “There have been enquiries from Chelsea [for Garnacho], but we don’t know if it is going to materialise. I would expect it to go down pretty late in the window, and there could be some last-minute deadline activity.”