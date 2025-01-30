Crystal Palace plot late move for 24 goals, 26 assists attacker – deal could impact Spurs financially

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

As the winter transfer window nears its deadline, Crystal Palace are actively exploring options to strengthen their squad, with Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards emerging as a prime target.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), Sporting CP are eager to part ways with Edwards following a string of disciplinary issues. The Portuguese club, once valuing the winger highly, is now reportedly open to offers as low as €8 million, a significant drop in his market value.

Crystal Palace are reportedly one of the Premier League clubs showing interest, with discussions around a potential loan or permanent deal on the table. While the Portuegese club would prefer a permanent move, they will be open to a loan arrangement as well.

Meanwhile, as per another report by Record, the London club are only interested in signing him on loan.

Marcus Edwards – From Tottenham academy to Sporting CP

A product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, Edwards was once seen as one of England’s most promising young talents, drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi from former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino due to his exceptional dribbling ability.

Despite his potential, injuries and a lack of first-team opportunities saw him leave Spurs permanently in 2019, joining Vitória de Guimarães in Portugal. His performances there earned him a high-profile switch to Sporting CP in 2022, where he made an immediate impact, scoring in the Champions League against his former club, Tottenham.

Since joining the club, he has scored an impressive 24 goals and assisted another 26 in 120 appearances across all competitions.

This season, however, things have taken a downturn for the 26-year-old winger. Edwards has managed just 10 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals, but he has been frozen out of the squad since November due to disciplinary issues under manager Rui Borges. His agents are now reportedly actively searching for a new club.

Spurs’ sell-on clause could give club a financial boost

If Palace (or any other club) secure Edwards on a permanent deal, Tottenham stand to benefit financially, as they hold a 35% sell-on clause from his transfer to Sporting. Which means, the club could pocket a significant percentage of any transfer fee Sporting receive.

Crystal Palace aren’t alone in their pursuit. Everton are also reportedly considering a move for Edwards as they look to bolster their attacking options.

For Palace, signing Edwards could be a shrewd move, providing manager Oliver Glasner with a versatile attacker capable of operating on either flank.