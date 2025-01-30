Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich wants out of the club (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Mathys Tel is growing increasingly frustrated with his situation with Bayern Munich, who are open to letting him leave the Allianz Arena on loan, CaughtOffside has been told.

The youngster is not happy in Bavaria and is actively pushing for a move this January transfer window, amid a host of Premier League clubs being in the race for his signature. The 19-year-old, who has struggled for consistent minutes under head coach Vincent Kompany, is now open to leaving the Bundesliga giants in search of more game time.

His potential availability has sparked serious interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Tottenham all keen on securing his signature.

Clubs are exploring various options and CaughtOffside understands that Bayern are open to a straight loan, a loan with an option to buy, and even a loan with an obligation.

Tel arrived at Bayern from Rennes in 2022 for around €20 million and he has shown flashes of brilliance when given the chance but remains behind Harry Kane and others in the pecking order.

Mathys Tel appears to acknowledge Bayern fans in ‘goodbye moment’

Despite impressing in limited minutes, he is frustrated with his lack of opportunities and feels his development is stalling at the Allianz Arena. Chelsea do have a strong interest by the teenager has reservations about the project at Stamford Bridge.

Bayern, for their part, are not completely shutting the door on a temporary exit but would rather a permanent or a clause where such a deal becomes active at the end of the season. The club values Tel highly but they cannot offer a pathway for him right now. They are aware of his growing dissatisfaction and won’t stand in his way if he really wants to make an exit.

Last night in the Champions League, Tel started the match in Bayern’s club’s 3-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava and played 62 minutes before being substituted for Kingsley Coman. He went viral at the final whistle, being seen alone, interacting with Bayern fans and signing autographs, with some believing that it was a goodbye moment.