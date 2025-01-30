Tottenham are making a late splash in the transfer window as they push to finalise deals for Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel and Manchester City academy talent Daniel Batty.

Spurs have reportedly secured a verbal agreement to sign Mathys Tel after entering the race late. Despite competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, Tottenham made a last-minute move, with Florian Plettenberg confirming their interest last night.

Now, French outlet L’Equipe has reported, and Plettenberg has verified, that Spurs and Bayern Munich have agreed on a €60 million package for the young forward. This marks a major coup for the North London club, who urgently needed attacking reinforcements.

Adding to the excitement, Fabrizio Romano has shared another breaking update, revealing that Spurs are also on the verge of signing Daniel Batty from Manchester City, with the player currently going through a medical.

Spurs have agreed to pay a £500,000 transfer fee and have also included a future add-ons with a sell-on percentage clause to the deal.

Posting on X, Romano reported:

“Excl: Tottenham to complete a deal for the Academy as they have agreed to sign 18 year old talent Daniel Batty from Manchester City. £500k transfer fee and future add ons with sell-on percentage. Medical ongoing.”

Tottenham continue to invest in young emerging players

Batty, an 18-year-old creative midfielder, has been a standout in City’s youth ranks, contributing two goals and three assists in seven U18 Premier League matches this season. Across all competitions, he has registered three goals and three assists in 10 games.

Spurs have made it a priority to invest in young talents recently, having secured signings such as Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Min-Hyeok Yang, Ashley Phillips, and Alejo Véliz in recent windows.

Batty is expected to follow the same pathway, providing a future option while also being a short-term squad depth addition. With Ange Postecoglou known for developing young players into first-team regulars, Batty could quickly become a valuable asset.

As Spurs push to wrap up these deals before the window closes, their late transfer business signals a strong intent to bolster both the first-team and academy ranks.