Leicester prepare documents to sign goal machine ahead of deadline day

Chuba Akpom of Ajax battles for possession with Pau Torres of Aston Villa. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s clear that Leicester City need goals in order to save them from relegation to the Championship, and Ruud van Nistelrooy has identified a new striker for the Foxes who is a virtual guarantee of goals.

What’s more, he’s gone under the radar and also has extensive experience in English football.

Chuba Akpom began his career at Arsenal, is currently at Ajax, but has also spent time at Middlesbrough, PAOK, Sint-Truidense, Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Coventry City and Brentford.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has identified his new striker

During that time, Akpom has racked up an impressive 170 goal or assist contributions (transfermarkt), and van Nistelrooy is certainly going to need him to hit the ground running this season.

De Telegraaf (subscription required) suggest that the Foxes are already preparing the documents for the player to sign, and if they’re quick enough off the mark, it’s entirely possible Akpom could be available for Leicester’s weekend game against fellow relegation candidates, Everton.

Leicester are also interested in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, however, van Nistelrooy’s arch nemesis, Martin Keown, has suggested the Dutchman should be sacked, which would throw any transfers into doubt.

Keown’s comments aren’t without foundation either. Despite the beef that both players had with each other during their playing careers, the former Arsenal man makes a credible point as to van Nistelrooy’s suitability as Leicester boss.

Chuba Akpom could save Ruud van Nistelrooy’s job

Since a win in his first game in charge against West Ham, van Nistelrooy has drawn one, won two (including against QPR in the FA Cup) and lost seven of his games in charge (WhoScored).

If Akpom can be signed from the Dutch giants before Monday’s deadline, it might well be the one signing that actually saves van Nistelrooy from the axe.

Given he was an excellent striker himself, one can be assured that his expertise will be of huge value to the 29-year-old Akpom.