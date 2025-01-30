(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United are exploring the possibility of signing Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel on loan before the January transfer window closes, as they look to reinforce their attacking options.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, United have expressed interest in the highly-rated 19-year-old but have yet to engage in direct negotiations with Bayern.

Ornstein: Man United contact Mathys Tel’s representatives

The Red Devils’ immediate priority remains offloading players to free up space in their squad, but they have held discussions with Tel’s representatives regarding a potential move.

United are not alone in their pursuit, as Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are also keen on signing the French starlet. Chelsea, in particular, are reportedly in active talks over a deal.

Tel is widely regarded as one of Bayern’s brightest young talents, having signed a long-term contract extension last year that ties him to the club until 2029.

The German giants have yet to make a decision on whether they will sanction a temporary exit, but the competition for his signature suggests a potential Premier League switch could be on the cards.

Tel first made waves at Rennes, becoming the club’s youngest-ever debutant at 16 years and 110 days before earning a €28.5 million move to Bayern in 2022. He quickly made an impact in Germany, setting records as Bayern’s youngest goal scorer in both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.

His performances last season further underlined his potential, as he delivered crucial goals, including a dramatic late winner against Borussia Mönchengladbach and strikes in the Champions League against Manchester United and Copenhagen.

However, despite his promise, the youngster has struggled for consistent game time this season, featuring mostly as a substitute in 13 appearances across all competitions without finding the net.

Could United make a late move?

With United’s attack lacking consistency this season, a short-term loan for Tel could provide much-needed depth and versatility in the final third.

But a move for him will not be straightforward given the strong competition from Premier League rivals.