LECCE, ITALY - JANUARY 05: Patrick Dorgu of Lecce in action during the Serie A match between Lecce and Genoa at Stadio Via del Mare on January 05, 2025 in Lecce, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Manchester United’s soon-to-be signing, Patrick Dorgu, is a “powerhouse on the pitch”.
The 19-year-old has been edging closer to a move over the past week, with United reaching an agreement with Lecce on a deal that could rise to €40 million. The final details are now being ironed out ahead of a proposed January transfer from Italy, but Dorgu had already set his sights on a switch to the Premier League outfit long before negotiations advanced. It’s thought he will be a first-team starter who will take over the injury-plagued Luke Shaw.
Dorgu started with FC Nordsjaelland Jugend before moving up to the U19s and then being loaned to Lecce in June 2022. That loan ended the following year, but he had convinced Lecce to make it permanent and they paid €220,000 to do so the following summer.
And Hojer has no doubt in Dorgu’s ability and believes he has the potential to thrive under the spotlight at United.
“He’s a powerhouse on a football field,” he said. “He has an absolutely fantastic physique, is really well built and technically skilled, but most importantly, he is very humble outside the field. He is a quiet and quiet guy who is great to work with.”
“If it goes through, as there is a lot of evidence, I can first and foremost say that he must be proud of himself,” he added.
“What is so interesting is that he has not taken the direct path, but he has handled it well that he was not part of the plans in North Zealand, and then to go to Lecce’s youth department and breakthrough in Serie A, to United will buy him now.”