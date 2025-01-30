Manchester United’s soon-to-be signing, Patrick Dorgu, is a “powerhouse on the pitch”.

That’s according to his Denmark U21s coach, Steffen Hojer anyway, who spoke to Tipsbladet about the highly-rated wing-back.

The 19-year-old has been edging closer to a move over the past week, with United reaching an agreement with Lecce on a deal that could rise to €40 million. The final details are now being ironed out ahead of a proposed January transfer from Italy, but Dorgu had already set his sights on a switch to the Premier League outfit long before negotiations advanced. It’s thought he will be a first-team starter who will take over the injury-plagued Luke Shaw.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

Confident in his ability to step up to the top division in England, Dorgu is set to become United’s first signing under Ruben Amorim, who has made the left-flank position a priority to bolster.

Dorgu started with FC Nordsjaelland Jugend before moving up to the U19s and then being loaned to Lecce in June 2022. That loan ended the following year, but he had convinced Lecce to make it permanent and they paid €220,000 to do so the following summer.

Now he is set for a role at Old Trafford – – and Hojer has no doubts he’ll make an impact.

How good is soon-to-be Man United player Patrick Dorgu?

And Hojer has no doubt in Dorgu’s ability and believes he has the potential to thrive under the spotlight at United.