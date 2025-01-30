European giants will make last-ditch attempt to land 206 G/A Man United ace

Manchester United FC
Posted by
An aerial view of Old Trafford before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham
An aerial view of Old Trafford before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC on February 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Although it would appear to be a hugely difficult deal to do, it seems that Barcelona will make one final attempt to land Marcus Rashford this month.

The Catalan giants ended their Champions League campaign with a draw against Atalanta, meaning they qualified second behind only Liverpool.

If Rashford can get what would be a dream move, it’s perfectly understandable why he would want to swap Old Trafford for the Estadio Lluis Companys/Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s last-ditch attempt for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United takes part in the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 training and press conference at the Carrington Training complex on January 29, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

It’s believed that Marcus Rashford has already taken action to help force a transfer through in the January window, whilst David Ornstein has called the situation a complete mess.

Ruben Amorim again left the England international out of United’s Europa League squad for their final group game on Thursday night, with The Telegraph noting that the player has now missed 11 games.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

The outlet also note that Barcelona and Man United are having last-ditch talks which suggest that both are willing to do a deal for the player if everything falls into place over the next couple of days.

It’s clearly a race against time, and everything is complicated by Barcelona’s continuing financial woes.

Marcus Rashford in a race against time to join Catalan giants

Ever since former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, was hounded out of office, Joan Laporta and his board have been fighting against the tide in terms of keeping the clubs heads above water.

More Stories / Latest News
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts alongside Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal.
“He wants to leave” – Arsenal and Chelsea given huge encouragement to sign world-class Bundesliga ace
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, celebrates victory
€80m demand is thwarting Man City’s efforts to land Serie A ace who Guardiola is “very impressed” by
Kobbie Mainoo, Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and teammates look on during an England training session.
Man United battling to re-sign former ace with 84 G/A as West Ham make firm offer

The potential inability to get a Rashford deal over the line is just another in a long line of embarrassing situations to befall one of European football’s most storied institutions.

There are, however, still a few days left to agree something, and where there’s a will…

More Stories Hansi Flick Marcus Rashford Ruben Amorim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.