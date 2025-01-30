“He wants to leave” – Arsenal and Chelsea given huge encouragement to sign world-class Bundesliga ace

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts alongside Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Mathys Tel’s availability is now common knowledge, with both Arsenal and Chelsea amongst the clubs that are preparing offers for the Bayern ace.

The Bayern Munich youngster has made it clear that he wants to leave the Bavarians, and that has, unsurprisingly, sparked a last-minute January window scramble for his services.

Arsenal and Chelsea amongst many clubs battling for Mathys Tel

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, posting on X, both London clubs will have rivals for Tel’s signature thanks to the confirmed interest of Tottenham Hotspur and Man United.

?? Four Premier League teams are specifically interested in Mathys #Tel. They have gathered all the information, are in contact with Tel’s agent, and some have already reached out to Bayern: Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham. In addition, clubs from the… pic.twitter.com/bHztoSYcoK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 30, 2025

With other clubs on the continent also apparently circling, the 19-year-old is going to have his pick of clubs to choose from this month.

“We spoke in December, and Mathys said he wanted to establish himself,” Plettenberg quoted Bayern’s sporting director, Max Eberl, as saying.

“Now he says he wants to leave (…) There’s no bad blood. I can understand him. I’ve rarely had so many clubs call me about a player before.”

For a player of such prodigious talent, his transfer fee is likely to be prohibitive to some of the clubs looking to take him, albeit his demands to leave put Bayern on the back foot in terms of negotiations.

Mathys Tel will leave Bayern Munich in the current window

Man United are well informed on the conditions for Tel’s signature, and Sky Sports suggest Spurs are “very definitely interested,” so it remains to be seen who will be victorious come transfer deadline day.

With 28 goals in 104 apperances (transfermarkt), it’s completely understandable why there are so many suitors in the queue.

Each will offer Tel something different, and the advice he receives from his representatives at this stage is going to be crucial for his career moving forward.