Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel has fuelled speculation over a potential move away after his actions following the club’s 3-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League.

The 19-year-old started the match and played 62 minutes before being substituted for Kingsley Coman.

Mathys Tel drops exit hint with post-game gesture

However, after the final whistle, Tel was seen alone, interacting with Bayern fans—signing autographs and engaging in what appeared to be a farewell moment, according to journalist Victor Catalina.

Fabrizio Romano further shared a video of the scene, intensifying speculation that the French youngster could be on the move before the transfer deadline.

Tel wanted by top Premier League clubs

Tel has been a sought-after target in the January window, with multiple top clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham, vying for his signature.

Chelsea have reportedly been in discussions with Bayern over a potential deal, while The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that United have also entered the race. However, the Red Devils are prioritising player departures before making any official move, though they have already made contact with Tel’s representatives.

Despite Tel signing a contract extension last year, keeping him at Bayern until 2029, it now appears his time at the club could be coming to an end.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has publicly confirmed the player’s desire to leave, stating that the club is evaluating options.

As quoted by Romano, Eberl admitted:

“Mathys Tel wants to leave… so we will assess all the options and decide what to do. I can understand him”

Tel has long been considered one of Bayern’s brightest young prospects. He made history at Rennes as the club’s youngest-ever debutant at 16 years and 110 days before securing a €28.5 million move to Bayern in 2022.

Since arriving in Germany, he has shown glimpses of his immense talent, setting records as Bayern’s youngest goal scorer in both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. His crucial goals last season, including a dramatic late winner against Borussia Mönchengladbach and key strikes in the Champions League, further cemented his reputation as a rising star.

However, limited playing time this season has seemingly led to frustration, prompting his desire to seek more regular minutes elsewhere.

With Bayern now open to a departure and Tel’s post-match actions hinting at an imminent exit, the coming days could be decisive. Whether United, Chelsea, or another club wins the race remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—Tel’s future in Bavaria is now uncertain.