MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 03: Mathys Tel of Bayern Muenchen reacts during the DFB Cup round of 16 match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on December 03, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli are set to rock the apple cart as they have reportedly made Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel an option.



CaughtOffisde reported today that the teenager wants to leave the Bundesliga club in search of game-time.

A whole host of clubs in the Premier League are said to be keen on the attacker, but now a club in Saudi Arabia has made their feelings known.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

Journalist Ben Jacobs posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that the side have three names under consideration – with Tel being one of them.

“Al-Ahli have three active winger targets between now and the end of the window. Porto’s Galeno viewed as feasible.

“Villarreal’s Alex Baena another name pursued. Complicated, but there is a €60m release clause.Al-Ahli have also considered Mathys Tel in past 48 hours. He’s the top target for Matthias Jaissle, but it’s the hardest of the three names to pull off.”

Mathys Tel – the transfer situation for the Bayern youngster

Tel is growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time and is actively pushing for a move this January, sources told CaughtOffside. The Bundesliga champions are open to letting the 19-year-old leave on loan.

Tel, who joined Bayern from Rennes in 2022 for around €20 million, has struggled for regular minutes under Vincent Kompany and is now eager to secure more playing time elsewhere. His potential availability has sparked interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Tottenham, all of whom are considering a move for the talented forward.

Bayern are willing to explore multiple loan options, including a straight loan, a loan with an option to buy, or a loan with an obligation to purchase. Despite showing glimpses of his talent when given the opportunity, Tel remains behind Harry Kane and others in the pecking order and wants to earn more minutes on the pitch.