Report: Saudi Pro League outfit makes Arsenal target Mathys Tel an option in transfer twist

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by
Mathys Tel of Bayern Muenchen reacts during the DFB Cup round of 16 match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen
MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 03: Mathys Tel of Bayern Muenchen reacts during the DFB Cup round of 16 match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on December 03, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli are set to rock the apple cart as they have reportedly made Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel an option.

CaughtOffisde reported today that the teenager wants to leave the Bundesliga club in search of game-time.

A whole host of clubs in the Premier League are said to be keen on the attacker, but now a club in Saudi Arabia has made their feelings known.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

Journalist Ben Jacobs posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that the side have three names under consideration – with Tel being one of them.

“Al-Ahli have three active winger targets between now and the end of the window. Porto’s Galeno viewed as feasible.

“Villarreal’s Alex Baena another name pursued. Complicated, but there is a €60m release clause.Al-Ahli have also considered Mathys Tel in past 48 hours. He’s the top target for Matthias Jaissle, but it’s the hardest of the three names to pull off.”

More Stories / Latest News
Patrick Dorgu of Lecce in action during the Serie A match between Lecce and Genoa
‘Powerhouse’ – Patrick Dorgu’s Denmark U21s coach reveals wingback’s best qualities
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United applauds the fans
Romano – Napoli close in on winger as Chelsea left in pole position to sign Man Utd attacker Garnacho
“Reached a verbal agreement’ – Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg drops exciting Tottenham update

Mathys Tel – the transfer situation for the Bayern youngster

Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel in action
Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel wants to leave the club (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Tel is growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time and is actively pushing for a move this January, sources told CaughtOffside. The Bundesliga champions are open to letting the 19-year-old leave on loan.

Tel, who joined Bayern from Rennes in 2022 for around €20 million, has struggled for regular minutes under Vincent Kompany and is now eager to secure more playing time elsewhere. His potential availability has sparked interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Tottenham, all of whom are considering a move for the talented forward.

Bayern are willing to explore multiple loan options, including a straight loan, a loan with an option to buy, or a loan with an obligation to purchase. Despite showing glimpses of his talent when given the opportunity, Tel remains behind Harry Kane and others in the pecking order and wants to earn more minutes on the pitch.

More Stories Mathys Tel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.