(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United continue to look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window as they maintain their strong position at the top of the Championship.

The latest move sees the club take Liverpool academy forward Oakley Cannonier on trial at their Thorp Arch training ground, according to a report from The Athletic.

Oakley Cannonier is remembered for his key role in Origi’s winner vs Barcelona

Cannonier made headlines as a ball boy during Liverpool’s unforgettable 4-0 Champions League comeback against Barcelona in 2019. His quick thinking during that pivotal moment, which led to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rapid corner assist for Divock Origi’s decisive goal, cemented his place in one of Liverpool’s most iconic footballing moments.

Since then, the young forward has continued to impress in the youth ranks, first debuting in the U18 Premier League in 2020. Cannonier has been a prolific goal scorer, with standout performances such as a stunning four-goal haul against his former club, Leeds United, and finishing the 2021-22 season as the U18 Premier League’s top scorer with 28 goals to his name, taking his overall tally to 33 goals and 5 assists in 37 games for the U18s.

Leeds have so far struggled to sign a player this transfer window but Daniel Farke has recently confirmed that the club is still exploring options to strengthen key positions, with particular focus on the centre-back, attacking midfielder, and striker roles. They have been linked with a move to bring back Jack Harrison from his loan spell at Everton. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, another former Liverpool star, has also been recently linked with a move to the Yorkshire club.

Cannonier appears to be another option in their mind as his trial provides Leeds with an opportunity to evaluate whether the young forward could bring value to their attacking lineup.

Despite not having made a senior appearance for Liverpool, his impressive goal-scoring record and valuable experience in youth competitions highlight his potential.

A return to Leeds United for Cannonier?

The trial also holds personal significance for Cannonier, who started his footballing journey at Leeds before joining Liverpool at the age of 11.

His potential return to Yorkshire would certainly excite Leeds supporters, who hope the young striker can inject fresh energy into their attack as they look to secure a return to the Premier League.

As the trial continues, the eyes of Leeds fans will be keenly watching to see if Cannonier can secure a permanent move and help propel the club to the top-flight once again.