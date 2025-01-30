Man United move imminent: Romano drops major update as star set to fly in to complete transfer

Photo: YouTube/Fabrizio Romano / (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United are on the verge of completing the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, with the highly-rated left-back set to arrive in Manchester this weekend.

Dorgu has been linked with United throughout the transfer window, but negotiations have accelerated in the past week.

Reports emerged days ago that personal terms had been agreed, and talks between the two clubs began last week.

As of yesterday, the deal was expected to be formalised, allowing the Danish youngster to fly to Manchester and finalise his move today.

Patrick Dorgu to fly in on Saturday to complete move to Man United

Fabrizio Romano has now shared an update on the transfer, revealing that the player is expected to travel to Manchester on Saturday to complete his move, with the club expected to announce the signing this weekend.

He shared the following on X:

“Current plan: Patrick Dorgu will travel to Manchester from Italy on Saturday.

He’s gonna become Manchester United player on €30m plus €5m add-ons deal this weekend.”

Dorgu has made significant strides since joining Lecce’s U19 setup in 2022. Originally a winger, he transitioned into a full-back role and has since flourished, making his Serie A debut in August 2023 against Lazio.

Since then, he has cemented his place as a first-team regular, making 23 appearances across all competitions this season while contributing three goals and one assist.

One of Dorgu’s standout qualities is his versatility—having played as both a left-back and right-winger, he could provide tactical flexibility for new United manager Ruben Amorim, who values adaptable players.

His physical attributes have also drawn praise, with Denmark U21 coach Steffen Højer describing him as a “powerhouse”.

United have struggled with injuries in the left-wing position, with Luke Shaw sidelined and Tyrell Malacia’s future uncertain. While Diogo Dalot has deputised well on the left, his preferred position remains on the right-side.

Bringing in Dorgu provides a long-term solution in the position, ensuring that Amorim has greater squad depth heading into next season.

With Dorgu’s arrival now imminent, Manchester United are set to announce the signing this weekend. The €35m deal represents a significant investment in a player regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young full-backs.