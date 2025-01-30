€80m demand is thwarting Man City’s efforts to land Serie A ace who Guardiola is “very impressed” by

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, celebrates victory with Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, Ederson and Savinho after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match against Club Brugge. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Man City have already significantly strengthened their squad this January, but Pep Guardiola could lose out on one ace that Juventus value at €80m.

The Cityzens, fresh from confirming their place in the Champions League play-offs, know that they need to move quickly now in order to secure any last-minute targets.

Sandro Tonali is on Man City’s radar, though one suspects that Newcastle will fight tooth and nail to hang onto the Italian.

Pep Guardiola fighting for Serie A ace

Sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that the one player above all others that City want to land before the window closes is Juventus’ 24-year-old ace, Andrea Cambiaso.

It’s understood that the reigning Premier League champions are ready to pay Juve €65m, but the Serie A giant values the Italian player at closer to €80m.

CaughtOffside sources further advance that Guardiola is “very impressed” by Cambiaso for both his defensive – he can play as a left-back and a right-back – and attacking qualities.

In short, he would be ideal for Pep’s system, and with UCL qualification not yet assured, it’s unlikely that any increased offer would match Juve’s valuation.

Juve sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has stated that the club is not considering selling the player in January, but the belief is the situation will change once the right offer comes along.

Andrea Cambiaso could be perfect for Pep Guardiola’s system

Tottenham and Aston Villa are also interested in Cambiaso according to sources close to the deal, but these clubs have not yet submitted an official offer.

Man City could also look to Juventus’ 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Douglas Luiz, as a loan option, though the Italians will again play hard ball as sources suggest that the Bianconeri want an obligation to buy added to any loan arrangement.

Luiz was at City before making the switch to Aston Villa and is another seen as ideal for Guardiola’s playing system.

In terms of outgoings, a player that Guardiola has compared to Phil Foden could be on his way before the end of the month, and the cost saving could allow them to increase their bid for Cambiaso.