Brighton have turned down a major bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for Kaoru Mitoma, making it clear they have no intention of selling their star winger.

The offer, believed to be around €65m (£54.42m), was swiftly rejected, reports BBC Sport. The outlet has stated that Brighton see no reason to part ways with the 27-year-old – particularly at this stage of the season when they are attempting to land in a spot in Europe.

However, Al-Nassr are expected to return with an improved bid before the Saudi transfer window closes on Friday evening.

The report goes on to say that Brighton remain confident Mitoma is happy at the club and not actively seeking a move. That said, with such significant sums being discussed, especially given the skyhigh wages on offer in the Pro League, the player would at least consider his options.

Mitoma signed a contract extension in October 202, keeping him at the Amex until June 2027, is a fan favourite. He is also a key figure in Brighton’s squad. Beyond his on-pitch contributions, his popularity in Japan has made him commercially invaluable. Brighton even toured the country last summer.

Since arriving from J League side Kawasaki Frontale in 2021, Mitoma has made 92 appearances and scored 18 goals across all competitions so far for the Seagulls. He has also featured in every one of Brighton’s 23 Premier League games this season – the only player in the squad to do so.

Al-Nassr look to continue Premier League raid during January transfer window

Al-Nassr, home to stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Aymeric Laporte, are thought to be also closing in on a £65m deal for Jhon Duran, too.

The Aston Villa striker is set to join the Middle Eastern club after an agreement was reached for an initial €77 million, per David Ornstein.

The Athletic reporter has exclusively revealed that the South American is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to the Saudi Pro League outfit.

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Jhon Duran set for medical in London on Thursday before proposed move from Aston Villa to Al Nassr. €77m + add-ons agreed in principle & 5.5yr contract in place. Arsenal made approach for Ollie Watkins on Monday – quickly rebuffed.”