DORTMUND, GERMANY - JANUARY 25: Gregor Kobel of Dortmund during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park on January 25, 2025 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping options, but they’re not the only Premier League club interested.

Indeed, rivals Manchester United have also been monitoring the Swiss shot-stopper as they weigh up potential reinforcements between the sticks, according to the Mirror.

Despite already having eight goalkeepers on their books, Chelsea are actively searching for an upgrade. Current No.1 Robert Sanchez has had an inconsistent season, making costly mistakes that have raised concerns about his long-term suitability.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

His performances have earned stark criticism from supporters in West London. While head coach Enzo Maresca has publicly backed Sanchez, the club’s recruitment team is working behind the scenes to find a more reliable alternative.

“We trust Robert for sure but the first one that is completely aware he is making mistakes in this moment is Robert,” said the Italian head coach. “For sure, we continue to trust Robert. We trust Robert but now we have one entire week [until the next game], we see the reaction and then we decide for the next game.”

The 27-year-old has been one of the Bundesliga’s standout goalkeepers in recent seasons and fits Chelsea’s profile for a new first-choice option. However, any move is more likely to happen in the summer rather than in the current window.

But United have long admired Kobel and head coach Ruben Amorim is expected to seek competition for Andre Onana this year. It’s thought that the Red Devils could rival Chelsea for his signature. Meanwhile, it’s thought that Dortmund are reluctant to negotiate this season, as they try to steady the ship following a turbulent campaign that has seen them struggling in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea remain active in the January transfer window

While Chelsea’s goalkeeper search continues, they’ve already secured one for the future, striking a deal to sign highly-rated Belgian prospect Mike Penders from Genk. However, Penders is seen as one for the long term, meaning Chelsea remain in the market for a more immediate solution.

Maresca, for now, is standing by Sanchez, despite his costly mistake in the recent 3-1 defeat to Manchester City. But with the summer window looming, Chelsea’s interest in Kobel suggests that change could be on the horizon.