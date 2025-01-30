(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sky Sports have shared an exciting Tottenham update, confirming the club’s interest in signing Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel.

Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Spurs are ‘definitely very interested’ in Tel and are in direct contact with the player’s entourage.

Tottenham are interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel

He further revealed that the player has decided to leave the club but the club are yet to make a decision.

He shared the following update on X:

“Spurs are definitely very interested in Mathys #Tel and are now in direct talks with Tel’s management!… after Tel decided he wants to leave Bayern. No decision yet. Open race.”

Spurs face fierce competition for Tel

Spurs’ pursuit of Tel comes amid an injury crisis in their frontline. Key forwards Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, and Timo Werner are all sidelined, leaving Ange Postecoglou with limited attacking options.

The North London club had initially targeted Randal Kolo Muani earlier in the window, but the French striker opted to join Juventus instead.

Now, they have turned their attention to Tel, who could prove to a good fit under Ange Postecoglou.

Despite the interest, securing Tel’s services will not be straightforward, given the massive competition for him from other Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea have been in talks with Bayern and recent reports suggests Man United have also joined the race and are in contact with the player’s representatives.

Tel has told the Bundesliga club he wants to leave as confirmed by the club’s sporting director. And after their win against Slovan Bratislava, Tel was seen bidding his farewell to the Bayern fans.

Since arriving in Germany from Rennes, he has shown glimpses of his immense talent, setting records as Bayern’s youngest goal scorer in both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. In 83 appearances across all competitions, he has scored 16 and assisted another 7 so far.

This season, he has struggled with game time under Vincent Kompany, featuring only 14 times and is yet to register a goal.

With Bayern now open to a departure, the coming days will be decisive in determining Tel’s next destination. Tottenham’s interest is reportedly serious, but they must act quickly to fend off rival Premier League clubs.

Whether Spurs are successful in beating their Premeir League rivals in securing his services remains to be seen.