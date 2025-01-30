“Reached a verbal agreement’ – Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg drops exciting Tottenham update

(Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich to sign highly-rated forward Mathys Tel in a deal worth €60 million, marking a major breakthrough in the transfer saga.

The young French striker has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga champions, attracting interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Tottenham stun rivals in Tel chase

Just last night, reports emerged that Manchester United had entered the race, making direct contact with Tel’s representatives. However, Tottenham have now surged ahead, seemingly pulling off a sensational coup.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Spurs and Bayern have verbally agreed on a €60 million package, bringing the North London club closer than ever to sealing the move.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, who reported last night about Tottenham’s interest, has now backed up L’Equipe’s claim.

Providing an update on X, he stated:

“As revealed today on Sky UK around 12:30, concrete negotiations between Tottenham and FC Bayern have been taking place since this morning.”

“Bayern and Tottenham have now reached a verbal agreement on a transfer with a package worth around €60m, as first via @lequipe and confirmed.”

Mathys Tel deal will be a big statement from Spurs

If confirmed, Tottenham securing Tel ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Man United would be a major statement of intent. The 19-year-old forward has long been regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young talents and could provide a much-needed boost to Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

The move also comes at a crucial time for Spurs, who are struggling with injuries to key forwards. Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, and Timo Werner are all currently sidelined, leaving Postecoglou short of attacking options.

Tottenham had earlier pursued Randal Kolo Muani, but the Frenchman opted to join Juventus, forcing the club to shift their focus to Tel.

Tel has shown glimpses of brilliance since joining Bayern from Rennes in 2022, becoming the club’s youngest-ever goal scorer in both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. However, he has struggled for regular minutes this season under Vincent Kompany, making just 14 appearances without a goal.

A move to Spurs could provide the perfect platform for Tel to revive his form, especially under Postecoglou’s attack-minded philosophy. Given Spurs’ injury concerns and their need for attacking reinforcements, Tel could see significant game time in North London.

While the deal is yet to be officially completed, all signs point toward an imminent announcement.

With Bayern now open to his departure and Spurs desperate for attacking reinforcements, the coming days could see Tel officially unveiled as a Tottenham player.

Can Spurs finalise the move and secure a future star? The countdown to Deadline Day is on.