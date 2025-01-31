“Open to joining Arsenal” – Journalist issues exciting Arsenal transfer update

Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window and it is not a secret.

The Gunners made their move to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins but the fellow Premier League side quickly rejected Arsenal’s move for their star attacker.

Watkins, who has ten goals and five assists in the Premier League so far this season, has been monitored by Mikel Arteta’s side for a long time and with the need of a new attacker increasing at the Emirates Stadium after the injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, the Gunners made their move for Watkins.

Unai Emery’s side have no intention of letting the England international leave the club.

However, the attacker, who is a life long Arsenal fan, is open to joining the Premier League giants.

ESPN journalist James Olley has admitted that Watkins is open to a move to Arteta’s side.

While speaking on ESPN, Olley confirmed the exciting news for Arsenal fans.

He said:

“Arsenal have had a bid rejected by Aston Villa for their striker Ollie Watkins. It comes as the Gunners are assessing their options really, after it became clear that Benjamin Sesko wouldn’t leave Red Bull Leipzig this month.

“Watkins is one of a number of players that they have been tracking for a while because they know that they need to strengthen in those attacking positions.

“Obviously they lost Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus to injury, but really they were short before that anyway. They decided against signing a striker last summer when Sesko signed his new contract with Leipzig.

“The situation with Watkins is kind of complicated. He would like the move, I’m told, I think he’s open to joining Arsenal, and he is on record as saying that it would be his dream to play for the Gunners one day.

“But it is a difficult situation because it comes right near the end of the window, but also there is some uncertainty about Villa’s other centre-forward, Jhon Duran, who is attracting interest from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.”

Is Ollie Watkins going to join Arsenal?

A move in the winter transfer window is highly unlikely since Villa are about to lose their other striker Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

The Premier League side will not allow Watkins to leave the club now as he is their only option in attack at the club.

The Gunners would have to wait till the summer transfer window to sign Watkins or look for another option in the market if they want a new attacker in this transfer window.

Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha is also interested in a move to Arsenal and he would be a more attainable target than Watkins.

The signing of Watkins would have been ideal for Arteta’s side who are desperate for a attacker in order to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League trophies.

