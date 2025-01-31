Eiran Cashin and Stefanos Tzimas are high on Brighton's shortlist (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion are close to sealing a move for Stefanos Tzimas of Nurnberg and Derby County’s Eiran Cashin, CaughtOffside has been told.

The club are known for their shrewd market activity and the club’s recruitment team has continued this ethos in the winter window. The 19-year-old Greek forward Tzimas has been attracting interest from the Premier League after impressing in Germany this campaign. The Seagulls are now edging close to finalising a deal to bring the attacker to the Amex Stadium.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s pursuit of Cashin has seen a breakthrough and a deal is nearing completion. That is despite Derby manager Paul Warne saying he expects Cashin to be available for Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United unless his transfer to Brighton happens at lightning speed.

Speaking ahead of third-bottom Derby’s home fixture against Sheffield, Warne told BBC Derby: “As I speak to you (on Thursday morning) I expect him to be available (for Saturday) although I am mature enough to realise in football things can change all the time.

“As I’ve been told today, when preparing the team, Cash will be a part of it. That is all I know.”

The Rams had previously insisted the defender was not for sale but he appeared to bid farewell to fans following Saturday’s defeat at Cardiff City. Since then talks have progressed with Brighton.

Brighton lead race for Tzimas as Nurnberg name price

Meanwhile, Tzimas is leaning towards a summer move to Brighton following positive talks with manager Fabian Hurzeler, and now the Premier League outfit are in pole position.

Tottenham and Aston Villa remain in the race, but the player has been convinced by the project on the south coast.

Tzimas’ club, Nurnberg, plans to activate their €18 million buy option from PAOK Thessaloniki before demanding €25 million plus bonuses for his transfer.