Sources: €70m Chelsea hot-shot wanted by Bayern to replace Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel is certain to leave in this transfer window, and the Bavarians have now identified a €70m-rated Chelsea ace to replace him.

Mathys Tel is wanted by Arsenal and Man United, though there are plenty more clubs also showing an interest.

Tottenham have submitted a €60m bid though it’s understood that, despite there only being a few days left of the transfer window, the player will take his time to decide where he wants to move to next.

Mathys Tel has his pick of clubs to move to

Clearly, after his experience at Bayern, he would want to move somewhere that he’s offered guaranteed game time.

According to transfermarkt, he only managed 457 minutes across 14 games in all competitions during the 24/25 campaign.

Sources have advanced to CaughtOffside that Bayern are now working hard to convince Chelsea to allow Christopher Nkunku to move back to the Bundesliga.

The club are looking for a more experienced striker to join and so a move for Nkunku as a transfer target makes sense in this context.

CaughtOffside sources indicate that Nkunku has already agreed personal terms but the transfer has not yet taken place due to Chelsea’s demand of more than €70m.

A loan option is also on the table, and it may well be that this is the route that Bayern go down as they remain hesitant in completing a permanent deal at this stage in the face of Chelsea’s high financial demands.

Christopher Nkunku could replace Mathys Tel at Bayern

The player’s desire to leave comes after Nkunku played 90 minutes just once in the Premier League against bottom club Southampton. There were apparent selection issues with Enzo Maresca too.

Indeed, transfermarkt note that his 19 appearances in the English top-flight this season total a paltry 419 minutes.

From Tel’s point of view, apart from the aforementioned clubs, there is also interest from Chelsea themselves – perhaps making an Nkunku deal easier to construct – as well as Aston Villa and Saudi Pro League side, Al Ahli.