Crystal Palace have been forced to step into the transfer market this month in order to address a key issue facing the squad.

Oliver Glasner’s side have managed to turn around their poor season in which they were initially struggling in the bottom three of the Premier League table.

Palace have lost defender Chadi Riad to a long term injury along with Trevoh Chalobah returning to Chelsea from his loan spell.

The lack of depth in the central defensive position has now forced the club to look for a new defender in the market.

MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has reported that Palace are working on a deal to sign a new centre-back in the final days of the transfer window.

Crystal Palace need defensive options in their squad

Palace had thought about signing a new midfielder earlier because of the season ending injury suffered by Cheick Doucoure but the return of fitness of Adam Wharton following a lengthy spell out on the sideline has given Glasner a timely boost and that has shifted his focus to signing a new central defender now.

Palace currently have the options of Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards in their defense but those options are not enough to head into the second half of the season.

The South London club have done some clever business in the transfer market this month after signing Romain Esse from Millwall, a player who managed to scored on his Premier League debut against Brentford.

Palace have identified their transfer target for the defensive position and they are interested in a loan move for Juventus defender Tiago Djalo.

Palace are preparing to face Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend but the manager would have one eye on the transfer dealings at the club as the window is shutting down on Monday and new additions are needed before that.