Axel Disasi of Chelsea is being eyed by Tottenham Hotspurs (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur are exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on loan, CaughtOffside has been told.
The 26-year-old has found his first-team opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge this season, prompting interest from several Premier League clubs, with the latest being the Blues’ rivals Spurs.
Since joining Chelsea from AS Monaco in 2023 for approximately £35 million, Disasi has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup. Under manager Enzo Maresca, he has made just three Premier League appearances, totalling 184 minutes.