Axel Disasi of Chelsea is being eyed by Tottenham Hotspurs (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on loan, CaughtOffside has been told.

The 26-year-old has found his first-team opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge this season, prompting interest from several Premier League clubs, with the latest being the Blues’ rivals Spurs.

Since joining Chelsea from AS Monaco in 2023 for approximately £35 million, Disasi has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup. Under manager Enzo Maresca, he has made just three Premier League appearances, totalling 184 minutes.

Aston Villa have previously expressed interest in a loan move for Disasi, but now Spurs have come to the table. We are told Chelsea are open to allowing the defender to leave on loan given his limited role in the team.

Disasi’s versatility allows him to play both as a central defender and as a right-back, providing tactical flexibility for Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou, who is contending with an unprecedented injury crisis and has asked for fresh faces this January transfer window.

Tottenham’s injury woes persist as Dragusin set to miss Brentford game

It comes after the latest injury blow to Spurs’ backline. Radu Dragusin is set to miss Tottenham’s Premier League match against Brentford on Sunday.