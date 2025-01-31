Biggest hint yet that £100m striker will join West Ham before the deadline

West Ham United have long needed a striker that’s a guarantee of goals, and though he’s had injury issues, Graham Potter is close to landing a striker that was once valued at £100m.

It’s been a difficult transfer window so far for the Hammers.

A bid for Rodrigo de Paul was rejected, and West Ham also want Angel Gomes but are yet to hear back from the player regarding their offer.

Graham Potter wants £100m striker for West Ham

It’s believed that a couple of players brought in only last summer – Luis Guilherme and Jean-Clair Todibo – might also be on the move before Monday’s deadline, leave the Hammers light in terms of the amount of players they will have available in the squad.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson was once valued at £100m (The Guardian, subscription required), but injuries and a new manager in Fabian Hurzeler has seen to it that the 20-year-old has played for just 373 minutes in the current campaign (transfermarkt).

That’s clearly not enough, and a move away has an air of certainty about it.

More so because Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has inadvertently dropped a hint as to who Ferguson’s summer replacement will be.

Evan Ferguson set for Graham Potter reunion at West Ham

Writing on X, Plettenberg notes that Stefanos Tzimas is currently leaning towards a move to the Seagulls, and whilst it may not be until the summer, it sends a message to clubs chasing Ferguson.

The Guardian (subscription required) suggest that West Ham are now in a strong position to land Ferguson, and it would mean a reunion for a player that Potter looked after whilst he was at Brighton and before the manager moved to Chelsea.

It would also ensure that the Hammers have a focal point in attack after the injuries to Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, and the poor form of Danny Ings.

