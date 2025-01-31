(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

With the January transfer window rapidly approaching its final hours, West Ham are bracing for potential squad changes, and one of the players whose future remains uncertain is Jean-Clair Todibo.

The French centre-back has emerged as a top target for Juventus, but negotiations between the two clubs remain complicated.

Jean-Clair Todibo linked with move to Juventus

According to SportMediaSet, Juventus are eager to complete a deal for Todibo before the deadline. However, West Ham are insisting on an obligation clause worth €40 million as part of any agreement, a demand that Juve are reluctant to meet.

This is not the first time Juventus have shown interest in signing him. They wanted to sign him in the summer as well but the Hammers won the race then. However, there have been reports that the defender was keen on a move to Juventus instead of West Ham United.

The 25-year-old defender has had a fascinating career path, having played for Barcelona, Schalke 04, Benfica, and Nice. He first made a name for himself at Toulouse before earning a move to Barcelona in 2019. However, limited game time led to multiple loan spells before he found stability at Nice, where he developed into one of Ligue 1’s most promising defenders.

Todibo’s struggles at West Ham

He joined West Ham on loan from Nice in August 2024, with a £34.22 million obligation to buy at the end of the season. Since his arrival, he has made 17 appearances across all competitions, though his role in the team has been inconsistent, with just eight Premier League starts.

Despite his potential, Todibo faced a challenging start to life at West Ham under former manager Julen Lopetegui. Reports suggest that he had a falling-out with Lopetegui, which led to tensions behind the scenes. The situation escalated to the point where Todibo even threatened to leave the club unless the Spanish coach was sacked.

With Lopetegui now gone, Todibo had hoped for a fresh start under Graham Potter. However, an unfortunate injury setback has prevented him from establishing himself in the starting lineup, leaving questions about his future.

For now, West Ham fans will be eagerly watching to see if Todibo remains in London or makes a high-profile switch to Serie A.