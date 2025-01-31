Leicester City tell striker he is free to leave the club

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City have faced trouble in recent transfer window because of Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s team are still facing the threat of relegation with last season’s Championship winners sitting in 17th position in the league.

They are still looking to make additions to their squad this month but they may also need to sell some players in order to balance their finances.

The club’s only addition in the winter transfer window has been Woyo Coulibaly but others may arrive soon if they can manage to offload one of their first team players in order to ease the burden on their finances.

Van Nistelrooy’s team could lose midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to AS Monaco before the transfer deadline.

According to iPaper, Leicester City are ready to let Patson Daka leave the club and they are willing to listen to offers for the attacker.

It is not a surprise to see them consider the sale of Daka as the striker has only started one league game all season and he is quite clearly behind Jamie Vardy in the pecking order at the club.

The potential sale of Daka would leave the club with only the option of Odsonne Eduoard as the back up option to Vardy but it goes to show how much they are struggling financially that they are willing to cut down on their squad.

Everton have been mentioned as the possible destination for the Leicester City man with the Toffees looking to find a replacement for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Patson Daka’s move to Leicester City has not worked well

After signing Daka in 2021, the Foxes have failed to get a return on their investment in the attacker who joined the club with so much expectations and potential of a great return.

However, his move has not worked out for the player as well as the club and Leciester have relied heavily upon their legendary attacker Vardy.

In 64 Premier League appearances for the former league champions, Daka has only managed to score ten goals, which is a poor return for a striker of his ability.

With not long left in the transfer window to shut down, Leicester have a decision to make about the future of Daka.

Fans might prefer the attacker to stay at the club so that they can have another striker to rely upon in their battle for relegation this season but the club appears to have no option but to let him leave due to their poor financial situation.

