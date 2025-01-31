Liverpool open to selling in-form midfielder to generate funds for transfer business

(Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Liverpool are currently dealing with the uncertain future of some of their key players.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their contract at the club with no guarantee over their long term future.

While Salah has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League, Alexander-Arnold is being chased by Real Madrid as they look for a new right-back.

Along with the above mentioned players, another player is no fighting for his future at the club as the Premier League leaders begin to think about their future strategy of signing players and raising funds to add fresh faces to their squad.

According to Football Insider expert Mick Brown, the Reds could look to cash in on midfielder Harvey Elliott, who has two years left on his current deal at the club, in order to maximise their profit and generate funds for their transfer business.

“Liverpool want to keep him,” he told Football Insider.

“However, they might be open to selling if they can get a decent fee for him, which would allow them to go back into the transfer market and strengthen other areas of their team.

“If he doesn’t sign a new deal, they won’t want him to run down his contract like we’ve seen with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

“There’s a lot of competition for places in his position, that’s the reason he hasn’t been in the side.

“They’ve got players like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai there.

“So letting him go and bringing in some good money might be something they look to do.

“He’s been a bit of a fringe player, but he’s still a very good option to have.”

Harvey Elliot could consider leaving Liverpool for more playing time

Elliot has been a benchwarmer for most of the season at the club and due to the high competition for places at Anfield, his playing time has been highly limited.

With two years remaining on his contract, the Reds might consider selling him as the more he stays at the club and fails to sign a new deal, his value will drop down.

With Premier League leaders expected to be active in the summer transfer window, an exit from the club for Elliott might not be too surprising.

Elliott is currently in his best form for the club this season, having scored goals against Lille and PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

The midfielder provides the manager a useful option from the bench but his departure would make sense for the player as well as the club.