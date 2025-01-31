“I want to be here” – Liverpool star expresses his desire to stay at the club

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool made just one signing in the summer transfer window and that was Italian winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

The Italian’s move has not worked out like he or the club had expected but the player is determined to stay at the club and prove his critics wrong.

His time at Anfield has been highly affected by injuries and his failure to settle to life in England has made it difficult for the player as well as the manager to give him more chances in the team.

However, over the last few weeks, Chiesa has been involved more in the Liverpool setup with the player getting minutes in the Champions League against Lille and PSV Eindhoven.

The former Juventus man has made it clear that he wants to stay at the club and prove himself despite the uncertainty surrounding his long term future at the Premier League giants.

Following the win against PSV in the Champions League, the Liverpool star expressed his desire to stay at the club in an interview with LFC TV.

“I have to thank the coach, the staff, for giving me the possibility to play 90 minutes tonight,” said the Italian attacker.

“For me it was great, I needed it. Since I joined Liverpool I wanted to prove myself, I couldn’t for many reasons. 90 minutes after a while was great so I have to thank the coach.

“There is room for improvement, to get better and better and be at the best of my game,” Chiesa added.

“But we have a great team and it’s hard to play, that’s normal. I want to be here, I want to play for Liverpool, I want to challenge myself and I will be ready for my next opportunity.”

Liverpool need Federico Chiesa in the second half of the season

His positive comments would come as a major boost to manager Arne Slot and the Liverpool fans.

The player is determined to make his move to Liverpool work and that is exactly the attitude the manager and the fans want from a player.

With Liverpool fighting on all fronts this season, a fit and healthy squad would be needed in the latter stages of the season.

A player like Chiesa could help the club as he provides depth in attack and his versatility to play on either flank would be something that the manager would love.

It is still difficult for him to become a part of the starting line up since the players ahead of him in the pecking order have played brilliant football all season and that has translated into the team’s results but Chiesa would be offered more playing time moving forward and his fitness is going to be key for him and the team.

