Man United explore the opportunity to make a last minute move for Chelsea defender

Manchester United are still out in the market looking for new additions to the squad to turnaround their season.

While they have done well in the Europa League this season, they have struggled a lot in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim’s side is still sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table which is massive surprise at this stage of the season.

Their performances in the league have been inconsistent throughout the season but the Red Devils are hoping that their business in the transfer market could change that.

They have already reached an agreement to sign Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu and they are prepared to make more signings.

According to The Independent, Man United have discussed the possibility of signing Chelsea defender Joshua Acheampong.

The young centre-back, who is highly rated by the Blues, is starting to get more minutes under Enzo Maresca but the defender could be used in the transfer of Alejandro Garnacho, who has been linked with a £45 million exit from the club.

Chelsea defender Joshua Acheampong to Man United?

Maresca’s side have made no secret of their desire to sign the Man United winger in this window and that could open the door for the Red Devils to explore the opportunity to sign Acheampong from their Premier League rivals.

18-year-old Acheampong is considered one of the best young players at Chelsea right now.

The defender has impressed Maresca with his recent performances for the Blues but as per the report from Independent, he could be used in the move to bring Garnacho to Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea defender could play as a right-back as well as a centre-back and his versatility has impressed the officials at Old Trafford.

Their interest in Acheampong, as well as the impending arrival of Dorgu, shows that the club is ready to invest in youth which would be a change in the transfer policy at Man United.

In recent years, they have focused more on bringing established players at the club in big money moves but Amorim’s presence at the club could bring a change in how they approach the transfer market.

The Man United boss has given his greenlight to offload Casemiro from the club.