Report: Man United ready to sell winger for £45 million to balance their books

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to be active in the final few days of the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils are on the verge of making their first singing under Ruben Amorim as full-back Patrick Dorgu edges closer to a move to Old Trafford.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Premier League giants have reached verbal agreement to sign the full-back from the Italian side.

However, with the arrival of Dorgu at the club, Amorim’s side may look to sell one of their players in order to balance the books.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Red Devils have lowered their price for winger Alejandro Garnacho as they look to cash in on him.

Man United are required to make a sale in this window in order to comply with Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules and Garnacho is set to become the victim of the club’s target to sort out their financial situation.

The Premier League giants have previously decided to let the young winger leave the club for a fe £60 million but now they are ready to accept £45 million for him.

Chelsea have been highly linked with a move for the Man United winger and things could escalate in the final few days of the window regarding his transfer.

Napoli, who have lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season, are also interested in securing the services of Garnacho in order to replace one of their star players.

Alejandro Garnacho to be sold by Man United?

Ruben Amorim’s recent comments raise more questions about Garnacho’s future at the club.

The Man United boss said:

“Anything can happen”.

“He is improving in every department, how he recovers, understanding the game when he defends… I am trying to find the best position for him”.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Another United star is facing the axe soon from the manager as Casemiro, who has fallen down the pecking order at the club, could leave Old Trafford after Amorim decides to offload the midfielder.

With the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte being preferred by the Portuguese tactician in recent weeks, it has become clear that Casemiro’s future lies away from the Premier League club.