Man United transfers: Marcus Rashford to Barcelona has taken another twist

Marcus Rashford in a Man United training session (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is facing an uncertain future at the club after constantly being dropped by manager Ruben Amorim.

For their Europa League match this week, Rashford once again found himself out of the club but that has been the case for a number of weeks now and it is not surprising anymore.

Following the arrival of Amorim at the club, Rashford lost his place in the starting line up and since then, he has expressed his desire of a move away from the club.

The 27-year-old has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford this month.

The out of favour Man United attacker is even willing to renegotiate his wage package which may be a stumbling block for La Liga giants.

According to Manchester Evening News, Barcelona are now reluctant to sign Rashford in a loan move in this winter transfer window.

They are ready to wait till the summer transfer window to sign the Man United star and they would prefer it if he joins them in a permanent move.

As per the report, Barca sporting director Deco is not convinced about signing the Premier League star in this transfer window. The Spanish giants are financially stable to sign Rashford but to do that, they would have to sell two of their players in this transfer window and they do not have long left to do that.

Marcus Rashford heading out of Man United?

Rashford’s wage of £325,000-a-week has worked against his as interested clubs have stayed away from the player due to the financials involved.

The Premier League side have no intention of paying most of Rashford’s wages if he leaves on a loan move since they feel it would not be fair to them to pay the wages of a player who is looking for a move away from the club.

The attacker has been dropped by Amorim for the last 12 matches, which makes it clear that he is not in the plans of the Portuguese manager.

A move away from the club is what Rashford needs at this stage of his career but he would have to wait till the summer to make an exit from the club.

The Red Devils have reportedly set a price tag of minimum £40m for the 27-year-old player.