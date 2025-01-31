Mikel Arteta and Raheem Sterling of Arsenal applaud the fans at full-time following the team's victory in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Girona FC and Arsenal FC at Montilivi Stadium on January 29, 2025 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

With only a few days to go of the current transfer window, there isn’t long for deals to be executed. Mikel Arteta allowing Oleksandr Zinchenko to move could be one that does go through before the deadline, however.

Sources have indicated that both Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are interested in transferring the 28-year-old Ukrainian from Arsenal, and the Gunners will consider offers on the grounds that Zinchenko has only 18 months left on his contract.

Mikel Arteta prepared to allow Zinchenko to move on

There is certainly business to be done in this window, with Arsenal one of many clubs trying to sign Mathys Tel.

Dusan Vlahovic is also of interest to Arsenal, after the North Londoners had a bid turned down by Aston Villa for Ollie Watkins.

Though the focus of incoming transfers appears to be on goal scorers, it’s clear that the squad more widely needs to be trimmed.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

Zinchenko transferred from Manchester City in 2022 and initially played an important role in Mikel Arteta’s system.

However, with the rise of teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly and the fact that Riccardo Calafiori can also play at left-back, it seems that Arsenal have good depth at the left-back position.

Multiple options available to Mikel Arteta at left-back

Not to mention that Kieran Tierney will remain at the club until the summer too.

In 13 performances in all competitions this season, Zinchenko has therefore only seen 408 minutes of action (transfermarkt).

Sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that the player has now accepted that it would be futile to keep pushing to get into the squad on a more regular basis, and will listen to the offers placed in front of him.

Given that the window closes on Monday, he hasn’t given himself too much time to get the deal he wants, however, where there’s a will on all sides, there’s a way.