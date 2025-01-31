Report: Man United establish contact to sign striker who is set for a move

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to use the last few days of the transfer window to add players to their squad.

The Red Devils are close to signing Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu but their spending may not just stop there.

Ruben Amorim’s side are exploring a move for an attacker and their intention of bolstering their attack may see them target a move for Bayern Munich star.

Man United have contacted Bayern Munich over loan move for striker Mathys Tel after Tottenham’s move for the attacker stalled, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Tel has been recently linked with a move away from Bayern as the striker is struggling to get playing time at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have made up their mind to let the attacker leave the club as they feel it is the best option for all the parties involved.

Tottenham’s move for the striker has stalled even though the clubs have agreed a deal for the transfer because the player has not made up his mind yet on which club to join.

Man United have now stepped in and tried to move ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign the Bayern star. They are ready to make a loan move for the attacker but before doing that, they may have to offload some players.

Plettenberg wrote on his X account:

“Understand that Manchester United have contacted FC Bayern regarding Mathys #Tel!

#MUFC are interested in a loan deal and hope to buy some time regarding Tel since departures are needed (Garnacho/Rashford).

ManUtd are definitely in the race, as exclusively revealed on Tuesday. ManUtd and Bayern feeling that Tel is currently leaning towards a loan move, which is why he hasn’t committed to Tottenham yet. #COYS pushing for a decision as Tel is their desired target.”

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can win the race to sign the Bayern Munich star and how long they will take in order to offload the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, who is linked with a move to Chelsea, or Marcus Rashford, who is linked with Barcelona.

It is clear that they need a new striker and Tel is someone who has caught the attention of all the top Premier League clubs.