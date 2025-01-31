Attacker offered to Tottenham expected to pass medical, claims doctor

(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

Injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar believes AC Milan’s versatile winger Noah Okafor will have no problem passing his medical for Spurs if the move is to materialise.

Spurs have been linked with several players this transfer window and among them is the Swiss attacker, who they have been linked with previously as well.

It was reported last week that the North London club have been offered the chance to sign the versatile winger.

Dr Brar: Noah Okafor expected to pass his medical

While the move is not yet in works, sports scientist and physical therapist Dr. Rajpal Brar has suggested that the Swiss international would likely pass his medical, if Spurs proceed with the deal.

Brar noted that while Okafor’s calf injury appears to be of moderate severity, it is unlikely to pose a significant issue unless long-term risks are identified during the evaluation.

Speaking to Tottenham News, he said:

“Okafor recently had a calf injury.

“This sounds like a Grade 2 out of 4 injury.

“Calf injuries can be tricky and nagging so the club will of course do their due diligence but if they are comfortable with his rehab and his testing during the medical, it’s not something that would cause him to fail it unless they see significant medium and long-term risks.“

It is unlikely that the North London club will be pursuing a move for the AC Milan man despite being given the chance to sign him.

This is because they are reportedly very close to completing a deal for Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel instead. As per latest reports, Spurs have verbally agreed a deal with the German giants, in a deal worth around 60m euros.

In case the move falls apart, Spurs might revisit the idea of signing Okafor who could also prove to be a smart signing.