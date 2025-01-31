Tottenham ace breaks 68-year old record during Elfsborg win

Mikey Moore of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match against Elfsborg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Mikey Moore helped Tottenham to secure a much-needed Europa League win against Elfsborg, and he made history in the process.

Poor recent results have seen Ange Postecoglou potentially heading for the sack, so the victory will have restored confidence at the very least.

Furthermore, a Tottenham bid for Mathys Tel would suggest that, in fact, Daniel Levy retains full confidence in his manager.

Mikey Moore sets new goalscoring record

The North Londoners have gone through a succession of managers in recent times, and sooner or later Levy has to ensure stability within the organisation, both on and off the pitch.

One player that isn’t likely to be sold anytime soon is Mikey Moore, and he showed his enviable talent once again during the game against Elfsborg.

What’s more, he made history and set a record that might take some time to be beaten.

According to BBC Sport, his goal meant that he took former Tottenham ace, Jimmy Greaves’ record of being the youngest Englishman to score in European competition.

Greaves set the record way back in 1957 when playing for a London XI against Lausanne Sport. At that time he was aged 17 years and 245 days.

Jimmy Greaves’ record broken by Mikey Moore after 68 years

When Moore’s 94th-minute shot hit the back of the net on Thursday, he is unlikely to have realised that, at just 17 years and 172 days old, he had taken that 68-year-old record from a striker that many would suggest is the greatest and most natural that England have ever produced.

As a result of their victory, Spurs finished in a respectable fourth position in the final Europa League table and as a result, have progressed straight through to the knockout stages of the competition.

That’s surely something to cheer in what has been, to date, another disappointing campaign.