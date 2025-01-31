Villa’s late transfer window move to sign Brazilian as Duran replacement

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League match against Celtic. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa, not content with rebuffing Arsenal’s bid for Ollie Watkins, are now looking to beat the Gunners to one of their January targets to replace Jhon Duran.

In a surprise move, Duran has agreed a deal with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, giving him the opportunity for more game time and to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Villa fancy major Arsenal target as Duran replacement

It appears that Aston Villa may also sign Joao Felix from Chelsea in another unexpected January move.

The Midlanders transfer business is unlikely to end there either.

Despite multiple reports that the club are after Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, The Guardian (subscription required) suggest that Villa want to gazump the Gunners – who tried to tempt Arsenal-supporting Ollie Watkins away from Villa Park this week – and sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

It’s understood that Cunha has been under serious consideration by the Gunners for some time, and it would be a shattering blow if he were to then agree to a move to Villa.

With only a few days to go before the window closes for business until the summer, there isn’t a lot of time for any clubs to get a deal done, notwithstanding too that Wolves are unlikely to make things easy.

Villa want Matheus Cunha to replace Jhon Duran

Cunha remains a vital part of their group, and even if it’s the player’s wish to leave, his current club will want to ensure they get the best price for him.

Villa are challenging for the European places and remain in this season’s Champions League, whilst Wolves are still trying to pull themselves out of the spiral which sees them sitting third from bottom of the Premier League table.

To that end, it’s clear why Cunha may consider a move across the Midlands as an appealing one.