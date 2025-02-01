Arne Slot, Liverpool Manager walks out to a training session at AXA Melwood Training Centre on January 28, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has enjoyed a superb debut season with Liverpool, however, it could be about to unravel as one high profile ace is unhappy with his transfer stance.

Mo Salah is set to move to Saudi Arabia whilst Liverpool will also sell Harvey Elliott to raise funds.

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain, Virgil van Dijk, remain in abeyance until such time as a new contract for the pair is announced.

Darwin Nunez unhappy with transfer stance of Arne Slot

This summer could therefore see the biggest rebuild at the Anfield outfit in many a year.

Another player who could be on the way out of the club is Darwin Nunez.

According to The Sun, before Al Nassr signed Jhon Duran they had genuine interest in the Uruguyan hit-man, however, the Reds turned down their interest flat.

The outlet suggest that the Saudi outfit were told Nunez was not for sale at any price, and that stance has left the player miffed given that he wanted the chance to speak to Al Nassr’s representatives.

Arne Slot hoping Nunez helps fire Reds to success

With only five goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season (transfermarkt), one could say that Slot is well within his rights to keep Nunez sidelined for the most part in 24/25, but a blanket refusal to sell the £85m-rated ace (The Sun) then doesn’t make an awful lot of sense.

Particularly when you consider how such a sale would positively affect the Reds in terms of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Liverpool will entertain any bids for Nunez in the summer window, but in the meantime, he needs to prove his worth to the team as they go in search of a potential Champions League and Premier League double.