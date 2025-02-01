Unai Emery of Aston Villa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are closing in on the capture of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old England International is expected to join the West Midlands club on loan and Aston Villa will cover a significant portion of his wages. According to David Ornstein, there will be an option to sign the player permanently as well.

Rashford was linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks.

The £300k-a-week Manchester United striker has not been at his best this season and he is not a regular starter for the club either. He needed to leave to play regularly, and a move to Aston Villa could be ideal for him. He has 10 goal contributions this season.

If he manages to regain his form and confidence, he could form a lethal partnership with Ollie Watkins. Aston Villa are chasing Europe and qualification for the next season and Rashford could make a big difference for them in the final third. He is capable of operating as a winger as well as a centre-forward.

Rashford could transform Aston Villa

The 27-year-old has shown his world-class quality in the Premier League over the years, and despite his recent slump, he remains a top-quality player on his day. Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag once described him as “unstoppable” when he is in the mood.

Unai Emery and Aston Villa will certainly hope to get the best out of him over the next few months.

The striker is still very much at the peak of his powers, and he will be desperate to get his career back on. If he manages to hit top form during the second half of the season, he could help Aston Villa finish the season strongly.

Rashford is well-settled in English football, and he could make an instant impact at Aston Villa.