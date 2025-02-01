Chelsea FC corner flag (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

Chelsea have now entered the race to sign the player and they could look to sign him on loan with an option to buy. As per TEAMtalk, the player is valued at around £35-40 million.

Meanwhile, a report from TBR Football claims that West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on the Irishman as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 20-year-old is highly rated across England and he could be a superb long-term investment for all four clubs. Ferguson could develop into a reliable Premier League striker with the right guidance.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs have done well to nurture several talented young players over the years and they could player a key role in the development of Ferguson as well. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential in today’s market and the deal could look like a bargain in future.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. He needs to join a club where he will get ample game time.

Chelsea need to add more depth to their attack and Ferguson could support Nicolas Jackson. He could share the goal-scoring burden with the Chelsea star. The Blues will be hoping to finish in the top four and a quality signing this month could help them finish strongly.

Spurs and Arsenal need a striker

Spurs and Arsenal need attacking depth as well. Dominic Solanke is currently sidelined with an injury and Gabriel Jesus has not been able to find the back of the net consistently. The 20-year-old would be a handy option for them.

All three clubs have the financial resources to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.