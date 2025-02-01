LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on January 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Chelsea and West Ham United are keen on securing his signature this month. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the finest attacking talents in the league and he could prove to be a quality long-term addition for both clubs.

Popular pundit Paul Merson has now urged the striker to join West Ham instead of Chelsea. Merson believes that the 20-year-old striker would not start regularly for the Blues and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

West Ham could be able to provide him with that opportunity. The Hammers are in desperate need of a quality striker. The 20-year-old could get ample opportunities at West Ham and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use more depth in the attack as well. However, Merson believes Ferguson is likely to be a backup option to Nicolas Jackson if he joins Chelsea. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

“Evan Ferguson plays at West Ham,” said Merson. “He doesn’t play at Chelsea. “With him, he needs to play and if he goes to Chelsea, he plays behind Jackson. If he goes to West Ham, he goes straight into the team. “I do like him. When he first got in the Brighton team, he was outstanding and them got a few injuries. “Then you have to come up with solutions, and then people talk about you and then it becomes harder. “People get a free hit and then the good ones keep on improving and improving. He will have to do that. “If he stays injury-free, he would be a good signing for West Ham.”

West Ham need a striker

West Ham signed Niclas Fullkrug at the start of the season and the German has not been able to live up to the expectations. His performances have been underwhelming and he has struggled with injury problems as well. Signing a striker should be a top priority for West Ham before the window closes.