Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP Winger Geovany Quenda.

The 17-year-old is reportedly a target for Manchester United as well. According to a report from the Portuguese publication Record (h/t SportWitness), Liverpool are now in the mix to sign the talented younger.

Recently, there have been reports that Manchester United are set to sign the player at the end of the season for a fee of around €60 million. However, it seems that the deal is not quite done yet and Liverpool are very much in the race to secure his signature.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are keeping tabs on his situation as well. All three English clubs have held informal talks regarding a potential move and they are well-positioned to get the deal done. It remains to be seen where the 17-year-old ends up.

Liverpool need more quality and depth in the wide areas, especially if Mohamed Salah leaves the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. The 17-year-old could prove to be a long-term investment for them. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite exciting for the youngster. They could nurture him into a future star.

Man United and Man City could use Geovany Quenda

Similarly, Manchester United and Manchester City need more depth on the flanks as well. Manchester United need an upgrade on Antony and Manchester City need to find an alternative to Jack Grealish. The 17-year-old has the quality to improve all three clubs and he has the potential to succeed in the English top-flight as well.

The Sporting CP winger is likely to cost a premium and it will be interesting to see which of the three clubs manage to secure an agreement with the Portuguese outfit. The player has a €100 million release clause in his contract.